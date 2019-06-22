Dwyane Wade Reveals How He Deals With Homophobic Hate Spewed Towards His 12-Year-Old Son

Written by Tweety Elitou

Dwayne Wade and Gabby Union supporting young Zion at Miami Pride is so beautiful, I could cry. I can’t imagine having had this type of support as a kid (or even young adult). Amazing example of living in and showing unconditional love 💕 pic.twitter.com/2cT8Ow6kik — Câmi Thomas (@CamiCruzThomas) April 7, 2019

"Zion had his own cheering section today. Wish I was there to see you smile kid," he captioned a photo of his son and their family. “We support each other with pride. It’s a family thing." While most praised Dwyane's supportive posts, others spewed vicious homophobic comments about his now 12-year-old son. The 3-time NBA champ who completed his final NBA season after 16 years in April, spoke with Variety about why he feels “uneasy" about the mix of accolades and negativity that he’s received for supporting his child. “I don’t really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell,” Dwyane shared with Variety. “I think as a family, we should support each other. That’s our job. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do." Dwyane added, “I think people expect you to parent each kid the same. They are all different, and I have to get to know them and where they are. I have to say to most parents, get to know your kids. Don’t put your wants and needs on them.”

As for why he feels uneasy? “This is my job as a father,” Dwyane shared. “I’m very uneasy about accolades that come from supporting my kids or the negativity that comes from it. I’m doing what every parent has to do. Once you bring kids into this world, you become unselfish. It’s my job to be their role model, to be their voice in my kids’ lives, to let them know you can conquer the world. So, go and be your amazing self and we’re going to sit back and just love you.” Watch the clip with Variety below:

Dwyane Wade was surprised that his love for his son resulted in some backlash on social media https://t.co/yk4kuCE3nA pic.twitter.com/KAWEmQjEGZ — Variety (@Variety) June 18, 2019

Gabrielle has also been very open about her support for her stepson, Zion. "It feels normal," the actor told Us Weekly on taking Zion to one of the biggest LGBTQ events in the country. "My mom took me to my first pride at eight years old. We moved to San Francisco, and it's kind of part of being a global citizen." "People talk a lot about diversity and inclusion, but they don't actually mean it," she continued. "In our household, we mean that, and that's why the entire household went to pride." We couldn’t have said it better (especially as we celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month)!

Cheers to the Wades who prove that supporting your children should be done with pride!