MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 18: Gabrielle Union and Zion Wade attend A fun filled day at Santa's Enchanted Forest for Wade's World Foundation 'Under the Tree' Event at on December 18, 2014 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Vallery Jean/Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union And Her 11-Year-Old Son Come Out For Miami’s LGBT Pride

The actress' video from the event will put a smile on your face.

Published 8 hours ago

Gabrielle Union spent part of her weekend at Miami Beach’s LGBT Pride Festival to show support for her 11-year-old stepson, Zion.

Zion, Dwyane Wade’s son from a previous relationship, lives with the Miami Heat guard and the actress full-time. While Wade wasn’t at the event for basketball-related reasons, Union made Zion’s day. She also shared video of the day on Instagram.

Dwyane Wade showed support for his son on social media, saying, "Zion had his own cheering section today. Wish I was there to see you smile kid." He posted a photo of his older son, Zaire with Zion at the parade and the caption, "We support each other with pride. It’s a family thing."

The Pride Festival in Miami Beach is one of the biggest LGBTQ events in the country. More than 145,000 people attended the fest last year.

We salute this family greatness, all in the name of love!

Written by BET Staff

Photo: Vallery Jean/Getty Images

