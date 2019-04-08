Gabrielle Union And Her 11-Year-Old Son Come Out For Miami’s LGBT Pride

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Gabrielle Union spent part of her weekend at Miami Beach’s LGBT Pride Festival to show support for her 11-year-old stepson, Zion.
Zion, Dwyane Wade’s son from a previous relationship, lives with the Miami Heat guard and the actress full-time. While Wade wasn’t at the event for basketball-related reasons, Union made Zion’s day. She also shared video of the day on Instagram.
Dwyane Wade showed support for his son on social media, saying, "Zion had his own cheering section today. Wish I was there to see you smile kid." He posted a photo of his older son, Zaire with Zion at the parade and the caption, "We support each other with pride. It’s a family thing."
The Pride Festival in Miami Beach is one of the biggest LGBTQ events in the country. More than 145,000 people attended the fest last year.
We salute this family greatness, all in the name of love!
Photo: Vallery Jean/Getty Images
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS