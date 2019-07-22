Odell Beckham Jr. Responds To Gay Rumors

All eyes will be on Odell Beckham Jr. during the upcoming NFL season.

He’s joined a Cleveland Browns offense already with a bunch of firepower on offense, and according to the superstar wide receiver, he has some big goals for the rest of his playing career – like 23,000 receiving yards.

Football was the topic of his most recent interview, however, it wasn’t the only thing brought up. During a sit down with GQ, OBJ was asked about rumors surrounding his sexuality. While he wasn’t explicitly asked if he’s gay, the interviewer brought up the rumors made mostly by social media users.

“I’ve never had an opportunity to talk about this,” Beckham replied. “Honestly wasn’t offended. I’ve never once had no problem with anybody who has their own personal life that they live. I have friends who are gay. It was almost more funny to me. I almost messed with them even more. It’s like when someone gives me an ultimatum, I’m usually always going to go to the opposite way of what you want me to go. So when they would say that, I would almost mess with them even more. I have no problem with anyone’s sexual orientation.”

When it was brought up that many of those pondering his sexuality are Black, Beckham relayed his disappointment and says he’s been criticized for dating women outside of his race.

“It was just a lose-lose,” Beckham said. “They’d see me with a white woman and be like, ‘Why don’t you be with any sisters?’ I have no problem with any race. Love is love. If you’re attracted to somebody, you’re attracted to somebody. There was such a stigma built up, [as though] I don’t like my own women. It’s like, no, I don’t like anybody who annoys me.Yes, it makes it worse when it comes from the Black community,” he continued. “I feel like everything is a double standard. You want us to support the Black community, and then you go out and bash Black people for being happy. So someone can’t be happy, someone can’t be dancing. ‘Oh, he’s always around guys, he’s never around girls.’ I just don’t want you to see what woman I’m with, and I don’t want you in my personal life. I always try to keep my personal life my personal life. I feel like I don’t owe that to anybody.”

Also during the interview, Odell Beckham Jr. spoke about his former team, the New York Giants, his favorite music and more. Read the full feature here.