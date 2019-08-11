Simone Biles Makes More History With An Incredible Beam Dismount

Simone Biles is an icon living.

The history-making gymnast already has numerous moves named after her for being the first to stick them in international competition. Now, she’s close to adding one more.

The five-time Olympic medalist made history on Saturday (August 10) for becoming the first gymnast to attempt and land a double-twisting, double somersault dismount from a balance beam in a match, according to a Team USA press release.

During the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championship in Kansas City, Missouri, Biles ended her one-and-a-half-minute routing with the incredible move, which will be named after her once she completes it during an international meet.

The 22-year-old almost made additional history at Saturday’s competition during her floor routine. She attempted to perform a triple-double – two flips and three twists in the air – however it wasn’t counted due to her hand touching the mat after following forward on the landing.

“I feel like you should never settle just because you are winning or you are at the top,” Biles told The New York Times in an interview last week. “You should always push yourself.”

Biles is expected to win her sixth U.S. title on Sunday, tying Clara Schroth Lomady’s 1952 record.

Watch the history-making dismount below.