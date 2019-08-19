Colin Kaepernick Hasn’t ‘Moved Past Kneeling;’ Urges Players to Keep Protesting

The NFL might think they have “moved past kneeling,” but former quarterback turned activist and civil rights leader Colin Kaepernick doesn’t think so.

The NFL entered into a partnership with Roc Nation last week that has raised several questions. According to a league press release:

Roc Nation will spearhead and advise on the selection of artists for NFL tentpole performances, including the Super Bowl, and will assist in the production and promotion of new music as well as culture- and cause-focused initiatives.

The partnership seemed like a case of strange bedfellows to many in the sports and hip-hop communities, as Jay-Z (Roc Nation Founder) is an ardent supporter of Colin Kaepernick, who won a settlement against the NFL in a collusion case.

During a joint press conference last week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Jay-Z broadly discussed what they hope to accomplish with the new partnership. The questions from the assembled media quickly moved to Colin Kaepernick, protests and why the former quarterback can’t seem to get a job in the league. In response, Jay-Z said:

I think we've passed kneeling. I think it's time to go to actionable items...I don't want people to stop protesting at all. Kneeling—I know we're stuck on it 'cause it's a real thing—it's a form of protest. I support protesting across the board.

I'm not minimizing [protests] because that has to happen, that's a necessary part of the process. And now we all know what's going on. What are we going to do? How are we gonna stop, because the kneeling was not about a job, it was about injustice. Let me bring attention to injustice. Everyone's saying, 'How are you going forward if Kaep doesn't have a job.' This wasn't about him having a job. That became a part of the discussion. He was kneeling to bring attention to injustice. We know what it is. Now how do we address the injustice?

A day after the partnership announcement, it was reported Jay-Z would acquire an ownership stake in an NFL franchise and those that criticized the partnership had more fuel to stoke the flames.

Kaepernick’s best friend, Carolina Panthers’ safety Eric Reid, called out Jay-Z for attempting to bury Kap’s movement, saying:

Jay-Z claimed to be a supporter of Colin, he wore his Jersey, he told people not to perform at the Super Bowl because of the treatment the NFL did to Colin, and now he’s going to be a part-owner? It’s kind of despicable.

Also, during the immediate aftermath of the Roc Nation/NFL partnership there seemed to be a discrepancy as to whether or not Jay spoke to Kap prior to the announcement. Jay said he did. Radio and tv personality Nessa Diab (Kap’s girlfriend) says Jay and Kap never spoke.