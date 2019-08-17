Carolina Panthers Safety Eric Reid Didn't Mince Words On Jay-Z's Partnership With The NFL

TMZ reported late Friday (August 16) that Jay-Z will acquire a “significant ownership interest” in an NFL team.

The team he’s reportedly involved with is currently unknown publicly but Hov is getting criticized for partnering with the NFL. After the rapper and businessman’s reported “social justice” partnership with the NFL was announced, many expressed outrage, particularly because he supposedly didn’t have the blessings from Colin Kaepernick.

Yesterday, we reported on Eric Reid’s social media reaction to Jay’s deal with the NFL. Reid, a current Carolina Panther and former teammate of Kaep’s, accused Jay-Z of attempting to bury Colin’s kneeling movement. Now though, we’re hearing directly from Reid about the possibility of Shawn Carter being a majority owner of an NFL team, and he’s not mincing words.

“Jay-Z claimed to be a supporter of Colin, he wore his Jersey, he told people not to perform at the Super Bowl because of the treatment the NFL did to Colin, and now he’s going to be a part-owner,” said Reid from the locker room after playing the Buffalo Bills in a preseason game. “It’s kind of despicable.”