Carolina Panthers Safety Eric Reid Didn't Mince Words On Jay-Z's Partnership With The NFL

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
TMZ reported late Friday (August 16) that Jay-Z will acquire a “significant ownership interest” in an NFL team.
The team he’s reportedly involved with is currently unknown publicly but Hov is getting criticized for partnering with the NFL. After the rapper and businessman’s reported “social justice” partnership with the NFL was announced, many expressed outrage, particularly because he supposedly didn’t have the blessings from Colin Kaepernick.
Yesterday, we reported on Eric Reid’s social media reaction to Jay’s deal with the NFL. Reid, a current Carolina Panther and former teammate of Kaep’s, accused Jay-Z of attempting to bury Colin’s kneeling movement. Now though, we’re hearing directly from Reid about the possibility of Shawn Carter being a majority owner of an NFL team, and he’s not mincing words.
“Jay-Z claimed to be a supporter of Colin, he wore his Jersey, he told people not to perform at the Super Bowl because of the treatment the NFL did to Colin, and now he’s going to be a part-owner,” said Reid from the locker room after playing the Buffalo Bills in a preseason game. “It’s kind of despicable.”
Eric Reid didn’t mince words when discussing Jay Z’s new partnership with the NFL. pic.twitter.com/NSZ5wFjy6w— Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) August 17, 2019
In answering an ESPN reporter’s question about Jay-Z’s partnership and his assertion that it’s time people “moved past kneeling," Reid doubled down on his other comments.
"For one, when has Jay-Z ever taken a knee to come out and tell us that we're past kneeling?" Reid said. "Yes, he's done a lot of great work, a lot of great social justice work. But for you to get paid to go into an NFL press conference and say that we're past kneeling? Again, asinine,” he continued. “Players Coalition 2.0, he got paid to take the bullets he's taking now because we're not having it."
In February, it was announced that Reid and Kaepernick had reached a settlement with the NFL behind closed doors.
The Panthers signed Reid to a one-year deal last September. He reportedly got a three-year, $22 million deal this past offseason.
Photo: John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS