Odell Beckham Jr. Not Happy About $14K NFL Fine For ‘Violation’ Of The League's Uniform Policy

OBJ was not pleased when he was notified of his fine by the league and posted the letter to his Instagram Story.

During last Sunday’s (October 20) game against the Seahawks, OBJ wore his uniform pants a couple inches above the knee, which also exposed socks that ran up to his thigh. The pants have a piece of protective gear that is meant to protect a player’s knees if worn “properly.”

#Browns Odell Beckham Jr. posts on IG story that he was fined $14,037 for his pants failing to cover his knees during the #Seahawks game pic.twitter.com/EZAtSxtIqq

The caption read:

“14 k for some [angry emoji] pants that are NOT gonna protect me from anything ... this shxt is ridiculous [crying emoji]”

Player safety is a “hot-button issue” for the NFL, and while OBJ doesn’t see the benefit of the pants, the league won’t miss an opportunity to show it “cares” about the players and their safety.

In comments earlier this month, after receiving a fine for an on field dust-up he had with Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, OBJ said:

"I think it's crazy. ... The NFL finds ways to just take it. They're going to take it from you. I understand a penalty, getting fined for that. But pants above the knees, a shirt hanging out -- and we're talking about a T-shirt that cost $5 to make, and you're getting $5,000 taken from you. Pads above your knees, and I'm like, 'You really think that this little knee pad covering my kneecap is going to affect, if somebody hits me, weighs 250 pounds, running 18 mph.' I don't do physics, but if I get hit, this is not going to protect me.”

OBJ is clairvoyant. That, or he’s an expressive individual that is constrained by the conformity of the NFL.

Something tells us this won’t be the last time he’s fined by the league for something innocuous.