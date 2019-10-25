Vince Carter Makes NBA History As The First Player To Play In 22 Seasons

At the 6:52 mark in the first quarter of the Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons game on Thursday night, Hawks swing man Vincent Lamar Carter checked into the game and made history.

Normally a role player checking into the game wouldn’t be such a big deal. But Vince Carter is no ordinary role player.

Mr. “Half-man Half-amazing” is in his 22nd year in the NBA. Let that sink in for a minute.

22 seasons.

Carter officially became the first player in NBA history to play in 22 seasons, and he appreciated the support from the crowd on his accomplishment.