Vince Carter Makes NBA History As The First Player To Play In 22 Seasons

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
At the 6:52 mark in the first quarter of the Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons game on Thursday night, Hawks swing man Vincent Lamar Carter checked into the game and made history.
Normally a role player checking into the game wouldn’t be such a big deal. But Vince Carter is no ordinary role player.
Mr. “Half-man Half-amazing” is in his 22nd year in the NBA. Let that sink in for a minute.
22 seasons.
Carter officially became the first player in NBA history to play in 22 seasons, and he appreciated the support from the crowd on his accomplishment.
The 42-year-old Carter was drafted with the fifth pick in 1998 by the Golden State Warriors and traded to the Toronto Raptors.
The league’s young rising stars like his Hawks teammate Trae Young, rookie Zion Williamson, and second year players Luka Doncic and Jaren Jackson Jr. weren’t even born yet when Carter was drafted.
Carter was rookie of the year in 1999, slam dunk champion in 2000, a two-time All-NBA selection and an eight-time All-Star.
He rose to stardom as a member of the Raptors (‘98-’04) and the New Jersey Nets (‘04-’09). He also played for the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and the last two seasons with the Hawks.
He clearly still loves the game and being able to impart some of the wisdom he’s acquired to the younger generation.
Kudos, Vince!
(Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS