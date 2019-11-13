NFL Invites All 32 Teams To Private Workout For Colin Kaepernick. Is It Legit, Or A PR Stunt?

Colin Kaepernick is set for his NFL workout day this coming Saturday (November 16) in Atlanta. But the blackballed ex-quarterback’s representatives were unclear why the league set the workout for a Saturday.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, when Kap’s representatives were contacted by the league about a workout, and given the Saturday date, they had to make a quick decision on whether to accept, because a memo needed to be sent to teams by 4 p.m. on Tuesday (November 13).

Kap’s team wasn’t alerted until about 10 a.m. on Tuesday, and when they asked if the workout could be moved to next Saturday, to give teams more than three days notice, they were denied.

Sources also told ESPN that the league office told Kap’s reps that none of the 32 teams had been made aware of the workout prior to the memo being sent. Kap's reps asked if a team or teams had asked for the workout, and the league office allegedly said, "We can't tell you that."

The circumstances seemed dubious, and Kap’s reps were questioning whether this was a legitimate workout or an NFL PR stunt.

Saturday is an odd day for a workout in the league.

It’s a travel day for all the road teams, and the coaches and staff will be at team hotels preparing for the next day’s games.

Kap’s reps have requested a list of all the personnel executives scheduled to be at Saturday’s workout.

As of now, the workout is still on for Saturday, and Kap will have the opportunity to showcase his abilities to what we can only assume is a group of personnel executives from various teams interested in a quarterback.

Stay tuned.