Colin Kaepernick To Hold Private Work Out For NFL Teams On Saturday

January 1, 2017 was the date of the last game Colin Kaepernick played in the NFL, but his hiatus from the game could be ending soon.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is reportedly holding a private workout and interview session for NFL teams on Saturday (November 16) in Atlanta.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, NFL clubs were informed by the league via a memo that the work out will include on-field work and an interview. All 32 teams were invited and a video of the work out will be provided to teams who are interested but can’t attend.

RELATED: Megan Rapinoe Shouts Out Colin Kaepernick And Tarana Burke At Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

The memo, according to ESPN, states: "Earlier this year, we discussed some possible steps with his representatives and they recently emphasized his level of preparation and that he is ready to work out for clubs and be interviewed by them. We have therefore arranged this opportunity for him to work out, and for all clubs to have the opportunity to evaluate his current readiness and level of interest in resuming his NFL career."

Since his release from the Niners, Kaepernick has remained in peak physical shape, working out five days a week and maintaining that he’s NFL ready for any team interested in signing him. Via Twitter, Kaep confirmed he’s ready to prove what he’s got.

"I'm just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday," he tweeted. "I've been in shape and ready for this for three years, can't wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday."