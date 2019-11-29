Carmelo Anthony Jerseys Are Already Sold Out At The Trail Blazers Team Store

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 23: Carmelo Anthony #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers on the court during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 23, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Trail Blazers 110-104. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Fans are showing love to the future Hall of Famer.

The Trail Blazers are 2-3 since the addition of Carmelo Anthony. Not great, but trending in the right direction. Apparently Blazers fans are so excited about Melo’s addition, his jersey has sold out at the team store. 

According to Yahoo Sports, as fans rushed the team store on Wednesday night (November 27) prior to the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Melo’s jersey was sold out within minutes.

Melo scored 19 points in the Blazers 136-119 win, their second in a row. 

The Blazers signed the 10-time all-star to a non-guaranteed deal earlier this month. With an injury to Zach Collins and a slow start, the team thought it needed some offensive firepower. 

Melo hadn’t played NBA basketball in more than a year, since he was traded from the Houston Rockets. 

Through five games he’s averaging 16.6 points per game on 45% shooting from the field, and 37.5% from three. 

He’s been better than many skeptics thought he’d be at this stage of his career. 

Melo recorded his best game of the season against the Bulls on November 25, where he scored 25 points in a win, and moved past Alex English for 18th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images

