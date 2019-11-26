La La Anthony FaceTimes Son Kiyan To Watch Carmelo Drop A Historic 25 On The Bulls

Written by Jarod Hector

The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Chicago Bulls 117-94 on Monday night (November 25). Newest Blazer Carmelo Anthony scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds. He also passed Alex English for 18th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, and he shared the moment with his son, Kiyan, via FaceTime. Noted actress and show business personality La La Anthony, Kiyan’s mother, was at the game in Chicago holding up the phone for Melo to share a brief message with their son.

Watching dad make history ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6e77mnoQNH — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 26, 2019

Related: Carmelo Anthony And The Trail Blazers Optimistic About New Partnership Despite Loss In First Game La La shared a post about Kiyan and Melo on Instagram on November 17, stating: “He’s his dad’s #1 fan and super excited for this new opportunity. But when it’s all said and done, he’s still a 12 year old that is going to miss his dad. Portland, you got a great one.”

RELATED: Carmelo Anthony's Son Kiyan Has Some Serious Hoop Skills No doubt Kiyan would’ve liked to have been there in person to see his dad, but La La was there to arrange the next best thing. Congrats to Melo on his accomplishment.