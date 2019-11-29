Odell Beckham Jr. Buys Bestie Jarvis Landry $110K Watch For His Birthday

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Wide receivers Odell Beckham #13 and Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns walk together during warm ups before playing against the Tennessee Titans in the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

OBJ hooked Landry up with a Patek Phlippe 5980 Nautilus.

Published 15 hours ago

Written by Jarod Hector

Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry have been boys for quite some time. 

For Landry’s 27th birthday, OBJ gifted his bestie with a $110,000 Patek Phlippe 5980 Nautilus watch. 

According to TMZ, OBJ went to his guy Gabriel The Jeweler for the hookup. 

Beckham is a fan of nice timepieces, as he’s been seen wearing different versions of the Richard Mille watch before and during games. 

He even wore a $2 million dollar custom Mille before a game against the Jets earlier this season. 

The Browns are 5-6 this season and looking to make a late season push towards the playoffs. 

OBJ and Landry have been frustrated with the team’s offense and their lack of big plays this season. 

The two grew up in Louisiana, played at LSU together and entered the NFL Draft the same year (2014). 

OBJ also took time to thank his “brother” via Instagram.

Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images

