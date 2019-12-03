Carmelo Anthony Named Western Conference Player Of The Week

The NBA announced that Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony was named Western Conference Player of the Week.

The Trail Blazers were 3-0 last week and Melo led the team, averaging 22.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Melo last won conference player of the week honors back in 2014 when he was a member of the New York Knicks, according to ESPN.

For the season Melo is averaging 17.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 37 percent from 3-point range.

All in all, that’s pretty good for a player who many pundits said was washed.

Melo took to Instagram to share his thoughts on winning the award.