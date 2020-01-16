Reactions To The Passing Of Rocky ‘Soul Man’ Johnson, Father Of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Pour In

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Rocky Johnson, a wrestling pioneer, has died at 75, according to the WWE. Rocky is the father of wrestling and entertainment superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Rocky, who was living in the Tampa Bay area according to TMZ, passed away Wednesday (January 15). Rocky "Soulman" Johnson joined the WWE in the 1980s and he and partner Tony Atlas became the league's first Black tag team champions as The Soul Patrol.
In 2008 Rocky was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame by his son, The Rock.
R.I.P. Rocky and prayers up to The Rock and his family.
Wrestling superstars and fans of The Rock took to social media to offer condolences and reactions.
Under a ShadeRoom Instagram post about the legend’s passing a number of celebrities left comments of condolences.
