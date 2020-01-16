Reactions To The Passing Of Rocky ‘Soul Man’ Johnson, Father Of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Pour In

The WWE Hall of Famer was part of the league’s first Black tag team champions.

Published Yesterday

Written by Jarod Hector

Rocky Johnson, a wrestling pioneer, has died at 75, according to the WWE. Rocky is the father of wrestling and entertainment superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Rocky, who was living in the Tampa Bay area according to TMZ, passed away Wednesday (January 15). Rocky "Soulman" Johnson joined the WWE in the 1980s and he and partner Tony Atlas became the league's first Black tag team champions as The Soul Patrol.

In 2008 Rocky was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame by his son, The Rock. 

R.I.P. Rocky and prayers up to The Rock and his family. 

Wrestling superstars and fans of The Rock took to social media to offer condolences and reactions.

Under a ShadeRoom Instagram post about the legend’s passing a number of celebrities left comments of condolences.

TSR STAFF: Brianne D! @beedev_ ______________________________________ #PrayersUp: #Roommates, we are praying for #TheRock and his family, as it is being reported that his father #RockyJohnson has just passed away at the age of 75. ______________________________________ @WWE has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer passed away, expressing they are saddened by the loss of such an impactful champion to their brand. Rocky's career started in the 1960's, as part of the National Wrestling Alliance. He became part of the league's first African-American tag team with his partner Tony Atlas. ______________________________________ The Rock has yet to speak on his father's passing, but we ask that you all send your thoughts and prayers his way! Very obviously, he following in his dad's footsteps, becoming one of the--click the link in our bio to read more!

(Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Sony Pictures & Bobby Bank/WireImage)

