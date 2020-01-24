Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch Says NFL Players Engage In ‘Code Switching’ To Fit In And ‘Stick Around’

During a panel for MLK Now, the fifth annual event celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., which was hosted by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler in Harlem, Marshawn Lynch and many other Black figures in culture and entertainment shared their experiences and hopes for the future.

Lynch, who grew up in Oakland with Coogler, talked about the dearth of Black people in the ownership and executive suites in the NFL.

“It gets to a point, when you get to the NFL that you gotta code switch in order to fit in,” Lynch said. “You gotta not be yourself in order to stick around. You don’t have too many athletes that come into the game with the mindset that they can continue to be themselves.”