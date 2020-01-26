Michael Jordan Reacts To Kobe Bryant’s Death

Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing has the sports world reeling on social media.

The legendary Laker reportedly died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning (January 26) along with his 13-year-old daughter Gigi and seven other people.

Almost everyone has already relayed their sorrow, and perhaps one reaction many were looking out for has now hit Twitter.

Michael Jordan, the athlete of whom Kobe largely modeled his game, has released an official statement via Sports Illustrated:

"I am in shock over the tragic news of Kobe's and Gianna's passing. Words can't describe the pain I'm feeling. I loved Kobe – he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often and I will miss those conversations very much. He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force. Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply – and took great pride in his daughter's love for the game of basketball. Yvette joins me in sending my deepest condolences to Vanessa, the Lakers organization and basketball fans around the world."