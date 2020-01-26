Michael Jordan Reacts To Kobe Bryant’s Death

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing has the sports world reeling on social media.
The legendary Laker reportedly died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning (January 26) along with his 13-year-old daughter Gigi and seven other people.
Almost everyone has already relayed their sorrow, and perhaps one reaction many were looking out for has now hit Twitter.
Michael Jordan, the athlete of whom Kobe largely modeled his game, has released an official statement via Sports Illustrated:
"I am in shock over the tragic news of Kobe's and Gianna's passing. Words can't describe the pain I'm feeling. I loved Kobe – he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often and I will miss those conversations very much. He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force. Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply – and took great pride in his daughter's love for the game of basketball. Yvette joins me in sending my deepest condolences to Vanessa, the Lakers organization and basketball fans around the world."
Michael Jordan on the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna pic.twitter.com/z0Ja0hf9QX— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant was an 18-time All-Star who led the Lakers to five NBA championships and scored 33,643 points in his 20-year NBA career. Bryant retired after the 2015-16 season, having spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers. The franchise retired his No. 8 and No. 24 jersey numbers in December 2017.
Photo: VINCENT LAFORET/AFP via Getty Images
