Zaya Wade Speaks Out About Identifying As Female

On Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, former NBA star Dwyane Wade announced that his 12-year-old is now going by the name Zaya and said how he and wife, actress Gabrielle Union have thrown their support behind her.

Now, Zaya herself is speaking out and wants to offer advice to young people who may be going through a similar situation.

"What's the point of being on this earth if you're gonna try to be someone you're not? It's like you're not even living as yourself, which is like the dumbest concept to me,” said Zaya in a video posted by Union. "It's just like, be true and don't really care what the stereotypical way of being you is. Even through hard times, you gotta push through. It's worth it when you reach that point of yourself."

Union captioned the video with a message of support. "She's compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her,” she wrote. “It’s Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people."