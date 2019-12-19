Dwyane Wade’s Comments About Raising A Gay Son Will Leave You In Tears

Dwyane Wade has received backlash for loving and supporting his 12-year-old son Zion. For the first time, the NBA legend opened up about raising his son on fellow NBA veteran Matt Barnes ’ podcast and he held nothing back. He told Barnes about Zion, “First of all, you want to talk about strength and courage? My 12-year-old has way more than I have. You can learn something from your kids. The 37-year-old continued, "I had to look myself in the mirror when my son at the time was 3 years old and me and my wife started having conversations about us noticing that he wasn't on the boy vibe that Zaire [Wade's other son] was on.” He also added, "And, I had to look myself in the mirror and say, 'What if your son come home and tell you he's gay? What are you going to do? How are you going to be? How are you going to act? It ain't about him. He knows who he is. It's about you. Who are you?'"

He revealed his wife Gabrielle Union helped him to be more open-minded. "I grew up with the same perspective as a lot of these people out here that's a little ignorant,” he admitted. “I grew up with a similar perspective. And, you meet people along the way that help you take those glasses off and put on some different ones. Look through life through a different lens. That's what my wife has been able to do. So, it's been cool."

He also said, "Everybody get used to it, man. This is the new normal. So if anybody different, we looked at as different. You know what I'm saying? The ones that don't understand it. The ones that don't get it. The ones that are stuck in a box. You're different. Not the people that are out here living their lives, man."



Watch below around the 30-minute mark:

