BALTIMORE, MD - JULY 27: Gervonta Davis celebrates after defeating Ricardo Nunez in the second round of their WBA super featherweight championship fight at Royal Farms Arena on July 27, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Boxer Gervonta Davis Speaks Out On Video Of Him Appearing To Physically Attack His Child’s Mother

He acknowledged the incident on Instagram.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Gervonta Davis was allegedly recorded on a now-viral video grabbing a woman by the throat and pulling her out of a basketball game on Saturday (January 1).

According to TMZ, the event was a charity basketball game that took place in Miami and the grabbing occurred after a heated argument between the two.

Davis later acknowledged the incident on his Instagram Story, claiming the woman is the mother of his child and that he never hit or would hurt her. He did admit to being “aggressive.”

“I never once hit her..yea I was aggressive and told her come on...that’s the mother of my child I would never hurt her other than that happy New Years..January was trassshhhhh,” he wrote.

The Baltimore native has previously faced assault charges. In 2018, he was allegedly involved in a street fight, earning him a disorderly conduct charge. In 2017, he reportedly punched a childhood friend in the head and fought a man in a Virginia mall, which resulted in another disorderly conduct charge. All charges were eventually dropped.

Photo: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

