NBA Player Donovan Mitchell Speaks On Being Quarantined With Coronavirus

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz was the second person in the NBA to test positive for the coronavirus, even though he had no symptoms. This morning (March 16), he spoke out for the first time to Robin Roberts on Good Morning America.

"I'm fine. Things are going well, just in isolation. No fever, no symptoms. Blessed to be okay," the Utah Jazz guard said. "If you were to tell me you have to play in a seven-game series tomorrow, I'm ready to lace 'em up.

He also said, "I don't have any symptoms. If it wasn't public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn't know it. ...You may seem fine, be fine, you never know who you may be talking to who you might be going home to."



Being asymptotic is particularly concerning considering originally it was believed the coronavirus was contagious from people who had symptoms. Back on March 1, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar told ABC that asymptomatic spread is "not the major driver.” Now, the latest reports indicate a large coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts from people with no symptoms, according to CNN.



Mithcell, 23, also spoke out about how his teammate Rudy Gobert, the first person to test positive in the NBA, jokingly touched reporters' microphones after an interview before he knew he had the virus.



"I read what (Gobert) said, heard what he said," Mitchell said. "Glad he's doing okay, glad I'm doing well. I'm just really happy that it was only two of us. It wasn't the rest of the (team). Neither him or I have children at home. I know some teammates who have children at home, some staff who have children at home. I'm glad we were able to contain it as much as possible."



Gobert has since apologized.



Donovan Mitchell also said the COVID-19 test was so painful, it brought tears to his eyes. Watch Mitchell's interview with Robin Roberts below:

