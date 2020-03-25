NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns Shares Emotional COVID-19 Warning After Mother Enters Coma

Karl-Anthony Towns is sharing his mother’s story in order to urge people to take precautions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Minnesota Timberwolves center told his Instagram followers on Wednesday (March 25) that his mother was put into a medically induced coma during her fight with COVID-19.

"This disease is real," he said. "This disease needs not to be taken lightly. Please protect your families, your loved ones, your friends, yourself."

CNN reports over 50,000 cases of the deadly virus in the United States and 704 people who have died from it. While officials have urged people to stay home and to practice social distancing, many have not taken proper precautions.

In the emotional video to fans, Towns explained that last week he learned his parents were feeling ill. While his father was placed in quarantine, he says his mother’s condition went from bad to worse quickly.

“She was deteriorating in front of our eyes,” he said on IG Live. “We always thought the next medicine would help.”