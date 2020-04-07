Mississippi Coach Under Fire for Noose Meme

Mississippi State football player Fabien Lovett is transferring due to coach Mike Leach’s controversial tweets.

On Wednesday (April 1), Leach posted a meme of an elderly woman holding knitting sticks. The caption read, “After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf…,” except the so-called scarf was actually a noose, Clarion Ledger reports.

Leach, who was hired as the head coach in January, apologized for the tweet on Thursday (April 2). According to Yahoo Sports, a number of MSU players reacted negatively under the tweet that has since been deleted.

Lovett, sophomore defensive tackle, was reportedly upset by his coach’s tweet and responded to it by simply saying, “wtf.” He even retweeted a post by sports analyst Shannon Sharpe who brought up the racist history of the state of Mississippi.