Chris Paul And Trae Young Among First To Headline NBA HORSE Challenge

The NBA has found a way to keep basketball season going — sort of.

After the league made the tough but inevitable decision to cancel the rest of the 2020 season, several all-stars and veterans from the NBA and WNBA are getting "together" this weekend for a live game of horse. The game, which will be broadcast on ESPN, will — of course — espouse proper social distancing guidelines. Meaning, the players will play their turns on their own courts.

Among the players who will participate are Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul, Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, WNBA legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, three-time WNBA All-Star Allie Quigley of the Chicago Sky, Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. and NBA Finals MVPs Chauncey Billups and Paul Pierce.

ESPN NBA commentator Mark Jones will serve as the official host.

According to NBA.com, "participants will be divided into two groups of four, with the winners of the first two games in each group meeting in the semifinals. The winner from each group will move on to the championship round. ESPN will present the four quarterfinal games on Sunday [April 12]. The semifinals and the championship game will air on Thursday, April 16, beginning at 9 p.m. ET."

The quarterfinals will air this Sunday, April 12 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.