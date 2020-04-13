NBA Player Karl-Anthony Towns' Mother Dies From Coronavirus

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Prayers up for Karl-Anthony Towns.
The NBA player's mother Jacqueline Towns, 58, has died following an extended battle with coronavirus, his team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, confirmed in a statement.
"The Towns family is heartbroken by the untimely passing of Jacqueline Towns, due to complications as a result of COVID-19," the statement reads. "Jackie, as she was affectionately known among family and friends, has been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed on April 13th."
The statement continued, "Jackie was many things to many people - a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, ad extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced."
"The Towns family is extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this very difficult time," the team said, on behalf of the family. "They would like to thank the medical warriors at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and JFK Medical Center, who fought for Jackie day in and day out, and helped Karl Sr. recover from the same virus that took Jackie's life. The family is devastated by their tremendous loss, and respectfully requests privacy at this time of great mourning."
Jacqueline Towns battled Covid-19 for a month. Her husband, Karl-Anthony Towns' father Karl Towns Sr., also contracted the virus, but was able to make a full recovery.
Karl-Anthony Towns' first spoke of his mother's diagnosis last month in an emotional video statement, pleading with people to "understand the severity" of coronavirus:
For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
(Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)
