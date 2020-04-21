Michael Jordan Donates ‘The Last Dance’ Proceeds To Charity

ESPN's 10-part documentary series The Last Dance, about the epic legacy of Michael Jordan, blew up social media on Sunday night with basketball fans and celebs alike tuning in and talking about the show.

However, Michael Jordan is not cashing in on the series. He is giving all proceeds to charity.



Forbes reports the NBA icon will donate the money he received to participate in the doc, which is “estimated to be around $3 million or $4 million” to charity.



The premiere of The Last Dance averaged 6.1 million viewers on Sunday and it is now the most-viewed ESPN documentary in history, according to CNN.

Before the documentary aired, the 57-year-old Hall of Famer had some concerns over how he’d be portrayed. Via an interview director Jason Hehir did with Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, Jordan says, "When people see this footage I'm not sure they're going to be able to understand why I was so intense, why I did the things I did, why I acted the way I acted, and why I said the things I said.”



He also added, “You're going to think that I'm a horrible guy.”



Not possible.



See the trailer below: