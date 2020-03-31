How To Watch ESPN’s Michael Jordan Documentary Early

(FILES) In this 14 June 1998 file photo, Michael Jordan (L) holds the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player trophy and former Chicago Bulls head coach Phil Jackson holds the NBA champions Larry O'Brian trophy 14 June after winning game six of the NBA Finals with the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT. The Bulls won the game 87-86 to take their sixth NBA championship. Jackson left the Bulls following the 1998 season and 12 January reports indicate that Jordan plans to announce his retirement at a 13 January news conference in Chicago. AFP PHOTO/FILES/Jeff HAYNES (Photo by JEFF HAYNES / AFP) (Photo by JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

See how LeBron James might’ve impacted their decision

Published 18 hours ago

Written by Vanessa Etienne

Michael Jordan fans might be getting to watch his highly anticipated documentary, "The Last Dance," sooner than expected.

According to The New York Post, the 10-part documentary about the NBA legend has been moved up from its original June release date.

ABC/ESPN will reportedly announce April 19 as the new release date during "Good Morning America" on Tuesday (March 31).

Fans on social media have previously urged ESPN to release the documentary due to a hunger for new sports programming following the coronavirus outbreak.

During the latest "Road Trippin’ " podcast episode posted on Thursday (March 26), LeBron James spoke with hosts Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye about the need for an earlier release date if the documentary is finished.

“What’s the reason for holding on to it until June compared to now when everybody is at home,” James said on the show.

With "The Last Dance" coming within a few weeks, it looks like LeBron might’ve helped fans get their wish. 

Watch the trailer for the Michael Jordan’s documentary below.

