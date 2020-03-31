How To Watch ESPN’s Michael Jordan Documentary Early

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Michael Jordan fans might be getting to watch his highly anticipated documentary, "The Last Dance," sooner than expected.
According to The New York Post, the 10-part documentary about the NBA legend has been moved up from its original June release date.
ABC/ESPN will reportedly announce April 19 as the new release date during "Good Morning America" on Tuesday (March 31).
Fans on social media have previously urged ESPN to release the documentary due to a hunger for new sports programming following the coronavirus outbreak.
During the latest "Road Trippin’ " podcast episode posted on Thursday (March 26), LeBron James spoke with hosts Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye about the need for an earlier release date if the documentary is finished.
“What’s the reason for holding on to it until June compared to now when everybody is at home,” James said on the show.
With "The Last Dance" coming within a few weeks, it looks like LeBron might’ve helped fans get their wish.
Watch the trailer for the Michael Jordan’s documentary below.
(Photo by JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)
