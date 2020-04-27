Jemele Hill Calls Out New England Patriots’ Draft Pick With White Supremacist Tattoo

After getting selected by the New England Patriots on Saturday (April 25), their new kicker Justin Rohrwasser said he would cover a controversial tattoo on his left arm – a logo of a right-wing organization.

Rohrwasser said he got the tat back when he was a teenager, USA Today reported.

"Obviously, it evolved into something that I do not want to represent and when I look back at it, I should have done way more research before I put any mark or symbol on my body," Rohrwasser stated in a conference call with reporters. "It is not something I ever want to represent, so it will be covered.”

RELATED: Watch: This White Man's Dope Black History Tattoos Will Make You Smile

Rohrwasser’s tattoo is described as showing the Roman numeral III surrounded by stars, which is a symbol of the Three Percenters.