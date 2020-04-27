Jemele Hill Calls Out New England Patriots’ Draft Pick With White Supremacist Tattoo

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
After getting selected by the New England Patriots on Saturday (April 25), their new kicker Justin Rohrwasser said he would cover a controversial tattoo on his left arm – a logo of a right-wing organization.
Rohrwasser said he got the tat back when he was a teenager, USA Today reported.
"Obviously, it evolved into something that I do not want to represent and when I look back at it, I should have done way more research before I put any mark or symbol on my body," Rohrwasser stated in a conference call with reporters. "It is not something I ever want to represent, so it will be covered.”
Rohrwasser’s tattoo is described as showing the Roman numeral III surrounded by stars, which is a symbol of the Three Percenters.
Sports personality and columnist Jemele Hill took to social media to call out the player’s tattoo, posting: “Patriots kicker is a white supremacist. My bad, he tends to like white supremacist things. Carry on, nothing to see here.”
Hill also shared a thread outlining Rohrwasser’s social media history of supporting other white supremacist content and extreme right wing personalities.
Rohrwasser, who announced he plans to cover the tattoo, has since shut down his Twitter account.
Hill’s second tweet sums up the controversy perfectly, “For those scoring at home, a white supremacist found a job in the NFL, but Colin Kaepernick isn’t welcome.”
Photo Credit: Bobby McDuffie/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
