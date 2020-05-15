Michael Jordan’s ‘The Last Dance’ Documentary To Air Follow-Up Special

The Last Dance is headed into overtime!

ABC will air an hour long special, After the Dance With Stephen A. Smith: A SportsCenter Special on Tuesday (May 19) at 8 PM EST, just two days after the final episodes air, according to Deadline.

The breakout 10-part docuseries about the legendary Michael Jordan’s final year with the Chicago Bulls, has been a huge hit for ESPN averaging nearly 5 million same-day viewers.

Smith sent a shout-out to the series and Jordan’s athleticism when he uploaded a brief clip on May 12 from one of the episodes of The Last Dance.

“What Champions are made of,” he captioned in the post.