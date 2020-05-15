Michael Jordan’s ‘The Last Dance’ Documentary To Air Follow-Up Special

SALT LAKE CITY, UNITED STATES: In this 14 June 1998 file photo, Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls celebrates after winning game six of the NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT. The win gave the Bulls their sixth NBA championship. It was reported by Fox Sports 31 March 1999 that Jordan, who announced his retirement 13 January 1999, is contemplating playing next season for the Charlotte Hornets, the National Basketball Association club in which Jordan is considering purchasing a 50 percent share. AFP PHOTO/FILES/Robert SULLIVAN (Photo credit should read ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The special will premiere on May 19 at 8 PM EST.

The Last Dance is headed into overtime! 

ABC will air an hour long special, After the Dance With Stephen A. Smith: A SportsCenter Special on Tuesday (May 19) at 8 PM EST, just two days after the final episodes air, according to Deadline.

The breakout 10-part docuseries about the legendary Michael Jordan’s final year with the Chicago Bulls, has been a huge hit for ESPN averaging nearly 5 million same-day viewers. 

RELATED: Michael Jordan’s Daughter, Jasmine Says ‘The Last Dance’ Is An Eye Opener

Smith sent a shout-out to the series and Jordan’s athleticism when he uploaded a brief clip on May 12 from one of the episodes of The Last Dance. 

“What Champions are made of,” he captioned in the post. 

During the After Dance special, Smith and former NBA legend Magic Johnson will discuss their most memorable and biggest takeways from the hit mini series. 

Episodes 9 and 10 of The Last Dance premiere on Sunday (May 17) at 9 PM EST. 

 

(Photo by ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP via Getty Images)

