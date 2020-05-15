Michael Jordan’s Daughter, Jasmine Says ‘The Last Dance’ Is An Eye Opener

NBA legend Michael Jordan’s daughter Jasmine says that by watching the ESPN documentary on her famous dad, “The Last Dance,” she is learning things about her father she never knew.

“I’m definitely texting him nonstop. I think there hasn’t been an episode, a Sunday where I haven’t been like, ‘This happened—let me know your thoughts,’” Jasmine, 27, told the Associated Press in an interview. She was not yet born when Jordan won his first two championships with the Chicago Bulls.

“I was super young, so I’m really taking this in as a fan.”

The 10-part documentary chronicles Jordan’s career, including the rise of the Bulls in the early 90s, his interactions with teammates and rivals, his win of six NBA titles, as well as the tragic loss of his father James, and the effect it had on him.

RELATED: Why Kobe Bryant Thanked Michael Jordan In ‘The Last Dance’ Documentary

Jasmine Jordan said she understands her dad was trying to accomplish all that he did while carrying the heavy load of expectations on him during his career.

“I’ve definitely been seeing him really take on that role and embracing that role and not running from it and really becoming the greatest player to ever play the game,” she said. “That’s because he always wanted to do that.”

But she also talked about her relationship with Jordan, calling herself a “daddy’s girl” and saying he wanted to dote on her, but at the same time not hiding her from reality.

“He definitely wanted to coddle and protect and nurture and baby me as much as he can,” she said. “But you also knew the harsh reality of the burden that I was going to have to endure the older I got. So he wanted to make sure I had tough skin. And I understood that, hey, there’s going to be a target on my back.”