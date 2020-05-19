Michael Jordan Is Selling His Chicago Mansion For A Heavily-Reduced Price

Michael Jordan has attempted to sell his Chicago home for eight years and is hoping The Last Dance will have more people willing to buy the property at a reduced price.

The 10-part ESPN docuseries follows Jordan and his Chicago Bulls since he joined the team in 1986 and culminates in his last season and championship with the team in 1997/1998.

Darren Rovell of Action Network reports that MJ originally listed his home for $29 million and it is now going for just less than $14.9 million.