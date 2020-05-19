Michael Jordan Is Selling His Chicago Mansion For A Heavily-Reduced Price

CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 16: Michael Jordan speaks at the All Star Breakfast held by the National Basketball Retired Players Association at the Renaissance Charlotte Suites Hotel on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Michael Jordan Is Selling His Chicago Mansion For A Heavily-Reduced Price

Hopefully for him, ‘The Last Dance’ opened up more demand for the property.

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Michael Jordan has attempted to sell his Chicago home for eight years and is hoping The Last Dance will have more people willing to buy the property at a reduced price.

The 10-part ESPN docuseries follows Jordan and his Chicago Bulls since he joined the team in 1986 and culminates in his last season and championship with the team in 1997/1998.

Darren Rovell of Action Network reports that MJ originally listed his home for $29 million and it is now going for just less than $14.9 million.

Dan Gartland of Sports Illustrated reports that the house that was first listed in February 2012 for $29 million but failed to sell at auction in November 2013 with a minimum bid of $13 million.

According to Zillow, the 32,683-square-foot estate has nine bedrooms and 19 bathrooms. It sits on a 56,000-square-foot property and features a regulation-sized basketball court, circular infinity pool, putting green, tennis court and cigar room.

Upon entering the home, Jordan’s number 23 is on the front gate in case anyone needs a reminder of who originally owned it.

Photo: John McCoy/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news