Colin Kaepernick Speaks Out On George Floyd's Death

A side-by-side image of Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem and George Floyd's last moments of life, with a police officer's knee on his neck, has been circulating social media. Kaepernick's peaceful protest in 2016 was met with major backlash — and cost him his career — but the same critics have been silent about the racist abuse police inflicted upon Floyd.
Just imagine...If some people showed the same outrage to a police officer kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, as they did to Colin Kaepernick for PEACEFULLY PROTESTING. pic.twitter.com/Xp3iVgKnAh— NeilShenoy (@ShenoyNeil) May 27, 2020
Now, Kaepernick is sharing his thoughts on Floyd's tragic death, as well as the protests that have erupted in Minneapolis (where Floyd lived and was killed). The former NFL star is no longer advocating peaceful protest.
"When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction," Kaep tweeted on Thursday (May 28) to his 2.2 million followers. "The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance."
He concluded, "We have the right to fight back! Rest in Power George Floyd."
Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Minneapolis demanding justice for Floyd's murder at the hands of four police officers. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced on Tuesday (May 26) that the four officers have been fired from the police department, but, as of Thursday afternoon, no charges have been filed against any of the officers.
Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images
