WNBA Star Candace Parker Pays Tribute To Kobe And Gigi Bryant At Season Opener

As the WNBA season kicked off on Saturday (July 25) Los Angeles Sparks forward Candace Parker paid tribute to the late NBA Los Angeles Laker legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna during the opening game against the Phoenix Mercury.

Parker wrote the names of Bryant, 41, and Gigi, 13, who died January 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. She also honored Breonna Taylor in the same fashion writing “BT” on her shoes as well.

The 26-year-old Louisville EMT was fatally shot by police in March.

RELATED: Breonna Taylor’s Mom Thanks NBA And WNBA Players For Keeping Her Name Alive

Prior to the Sparks’ 99-76 win against the Mercury, Parker spoke further in the fight for justice for Taylor in a press conference.