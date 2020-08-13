Orange County Announces “Kobe Bryant Day” In August

Michelle Steel , County Board Chairwoman, says that the five-time NBA champion who lived in Newport Beach was a “treasured member of our community” and “inspired so many men and women to pursue their dreams and never give up,” CBS Sports reports.

Orange County supervisors voted to make the ceremonial day for the late Lakers legend on August 24, which symbolizes the two jersey numbers, 8 and 24, he wore during his 20-season professional career.

"Kobe Bryant's life, like each one of us who ever lived, presents moments to celebrate and to condemn," supervisor Don Wagner told CBS LA. "Kobe, like all of us, faced challenges, challenges of his own making and challenges thrown at him by life, that he overcame. Today, we celebrate the effort in overcoming those challenges.”

In late July, as a part of the 2020 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that a new mural dedicated to the famed Los Angeles Lakers would be a part of their new practice facility. The mural would feature a photo of the five-time NBA Champion sporting a Philadelphia Eagles jersey. Two other photos attached to the mural would show Bryant in his Laker and Lower Merion High School uniforms.

In addition to the three images, the iconic “Kobe’s 10 Rules” would also be displayed. Some of his hardworking rules include: “Learn From Greatness,” “Be Ambitious,” “Practice Mindfulness,” “Work On Your Weakness,” and “Prove Them Wrong.”

Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gigi, 13, died January 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.