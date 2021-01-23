Simone Biles ‘In 100 Percent’ For Tokyo Olympics This Summer

While the Tokyo Olympics were postponed until summer 2021 it still isn’t completely certain they will go on due to the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic.

Simone Biles, decorated Olympian, appeared virtually on the Today show Friday morning (January 22) and weighed in on the delayed games. She says she’s definitely ready to participate in them and hopes that the pandemic is tamped down enough for the games to go on.

"We are in a pandemic, so we're kind of ready for whatever life throws at us at this point. We're training 'as if,' and whatever happens, happens," the Columbus, Ohio native told co-host Hoda Kotb. "We have to do what is safe for the rest of the world, for ourselves, to make sure everyone is healthy."

RELATED: Simone Biles Slams USA Gymnastics Organization Over Birthday Tribute

Biles also says she’s open to the idea of a bubble, a concept the NBA implemented in Orlando to finish out their regular season and to get through their playoffs and finals.

"Hopefully the Olympics can still be put on, even if it means we're in a bubble," she added. "I'll basically do anything at this moment. I know other sports have gone and done testing every day. And it just is a matter of time until we hear what the Olympic Committee has to say and what their precautions are going to be going forward. But whatever they say they want us to do, I'm in 100 percent."

Biles added: "The delay has been hard on all athletes around the world. I'm not alone. But I'm sure everyone feels the same."

The 2021 Olympic games are currently scheduled to take place from July 23 through August 8. On Thursday, The Times of London reported the games would be cancelled, however a local organizing committee said in a statement that the Olympics were still on and had the support of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.