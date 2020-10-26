Serena Williams Signs Up Her Daughter Olympia For Tennis Lessons But Doesn't Attend Her First One

Written by Tweety Elitou

After watching her mom dominate the tennis court on numerous occasions, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is getting her chance to follow in her mother’s footsteps.

Last week, Serena Williams used her Instagram Stories to document the exciting news that she’s enrolling her 3-year-old daughter in some private tennis lessons—although she chose to keep her identity private for the first class. "I signed Olympia up for tennis lessons," the iconic athlete told her Instagram followers on Thursday (Oct. 22). "Don't even start with me because I'm not giving her tennis lessons."

Passing down her love of the sport to her daughter, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion seemed to be in good spirits about the big milestone. “The lady has no idea that it's my daughter. So, we'll see how that goes," she explained. "I'm not a pushy mom, but I know how I like technique. So, I want to make sure she's good at teaching Olympia some techniques." REALTED | Bow Down! Serena Williams’ Daughter Alexis Olympia Named Part Owner Of Sports Team

Equally excited about her new hobby, Olympia showed off her good energy as she rocked an adorable practice ensemble and matching Wilson racket. Serena even showed off her "tennis mom outfit.”

While most expected Serena to be her toddler's personal cheering squad during her practice, the proud mom opted not to hang around the court. "So, she's at her tennis lesson, but I'm going to leave so I'm not distracting. I know how to, like, leave and be. I'm not, like, an overprotective mom—no matter what Alexis [Ohanian] says," she said while referencing her husband. Aww! You’ve got to love a good support team.