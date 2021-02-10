NBA Player Malik Beasley Will Spend Off Season In Jail For Threatening Family With A Gun

Malik Beasley has reportedly been sentenced to 120 days in jail for threatening a family with a gun.

In December, the Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard pleaded guilty to one count of felony threat of violence over a September incident where he pointed a gun at a family outside his home.

According to a release by the Hennepin County Adult Corrections Facility, Beasley is expected to report to jail on May 26, at the end of the NBA season.

RELATED: NBA Commissioner Defends Players Access To Coronavirus Tests

However, if Beasley contracts the coronavirus before he’s expected to serve his sentence or there is an outbreak at the jail, he will be “released on electronic home monitoring.”

Per his plea deal, Beasley, in addition to serving jail time, will have to complete three years of probation for the felony charge to be reduced to a misdemeanor. After two years of probation, he’ll be able to petition for the reduction.

"I am not that person. I humbly apologize for my actions," the NBA player said during his remote hearing.

Steven Haney, Beasley’s attorney, told ESPN, "We are very pleased with this outcome that will allow Malik to continue working on becoming a better person and making better choices."