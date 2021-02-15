Former NFL Star Vincent Jackson Found Dead In Hotel Room

Vincent Jackson, a former NFL wide receiver, was reportedly found dead on Monday (February 15) in a Florida hotel room.

According to ESPN, The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jackson’s body was discovered at approximately 11:30 a.m. EST at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida. Investigators claim there were no apparent signs of trauma and the cause of death will be determined by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office.

An investigation into Jackson’s death has been launched by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

ESPN reports that staff at the hotel claim Jackson checked into a room on January 11 and had been staying at the hotel since then.

RELATED: Tom Brady Leads Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Super Bowl Victory

Jackson’s family reported him missing on Wednesday (February 10) and a formal report was filed the following day. However, police located Jackson on Friday at the hotel and the missing persons case was cancelled.

"My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else. Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation.”

He added: “We shared a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to recognize his dedication to the community. He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions."

Vincent Jackson was drafted by the San Diego Charges in 2005 and played his final five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is ranked fourth in franchise history with 4,326 receiving yards and 10th in receptions with 268.