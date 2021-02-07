Tom Brady Leads Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Super Bowl Victory

Super Bowl LV ended in a disappointing defeat for Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated his team in a 31 – 9 victory on Sunday night (Feb. 7).

For Mahomes, this is the first time that he has ever lost an NFL game by double digits. At age 25, Mahomes, who won the previous Super Bowl, likely still has a long career ahead and more chances to lead his team to victory.

For veteran quarterback Tom Brady, 43, this marks his seventh Super Bowl victory.

The narrative many pushed was a match between Brady, whom many call the greatest to ever play the position, and his heir apparent.

But losing the game could hardly be put squarely on Mahomes’ shoulders. His team committed penalties and other mistakes that made it tough for the young quarterback to come back.