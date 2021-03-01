Tiger Woods Breaks His Silence For The First Time Since Car Crash

Tiger Woods is recovering from an extensive surgery after a single-rollover car crash in a Los Angeles suburb left him with significant injuries on Feb. 23. The pro-golfer has now broken his silence.
Woods tweeted on Feb. 28, “It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.”
At the WGC-Workday Championship on Feb. 28, several golfers wore red shirts and black pants in honor of Woods.
As previously reported, Woods, 45, had been attending the Genesis Golf Invitational in Pacific Palisades, Calif. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that Woods hit the median as he was driving early Tuesday morning and careened across the road, which has a steep downward curve. Woods’ vehicle rolled over several times. A neighbor called 911 and showed emergency responders where the car was located.
Woods suffered serious injuries to both legs and paramedics moved him by ambulance to Harbor UCLA Medical Center, the closest trauma center. Thankfully, he suffered no other life threatening injuries.
According to ESPN, Dr. Anish Mahajan of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center confirmed that Woods had several “open fractures” to his lower right leg. During an emergency surgery, the pro-golfer had a rod placed in his tibia and screws and pins inserted in his foot and ankle.
According to PEOPLE, Sheriff Villanueva said the crash was "purely an accident,” no charges will be filed and that Woods showed no evidence of being imparied in any way.
It’s unknown if Tiger Woods, who just had back surgery in December, will be able to continue playing golf.
(Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
