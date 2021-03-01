Tiger Woods Breaks His Silence For The First Time Since Car Crash

Tiger Woods is recovering from an extensive surgery after a single-rollover car crash in a Los Angeles suburb left him with significant injuries on Feb. 23. The pro-golfer has now broken his silence.

Woods tweeted on Feb. 28, “It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.”

At the WGC-Workday Championship on Feb. 28, several golfers wore red shirts and black pants in honor of Woods.