Tiger Woods Injured In Major Car Accident in California, Life Saved By Seatbelt

Golf legend Tiger Woods' life was saved because he was wearning his seatbelt and because the interior of the vehicle he was in was basically intact, Los Angeles County police and fire officials said in a press conference late Tuesday (Feb. 23).



Woods crashed his car, a midsized Genesis SUV that was a complimentary car. He had been attending the Genesis Golf Invitational in Pacific Palisades, Calif. Durung a press conference, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that Woods had hit the median of the roadway he was on early Tuesday morning, careened across the road, which is a steep downward curve, and rolled over several times. A neighbor called 911 and showed emergency responders where the car was.



When emergency responders arrived at the scene, Woods was conscious and able to communicate. He was not able to stand under his own power and had to be extracated from the vehicle. "There was no evidence of impairment," Villanueva said.



Woods suffered serious injuries to both legs and paramedics moved him by ambulance to Harbor UCLA Medical Center, the closest trauma center. But he suffered no other life threatening injuries.



Officials at the press conference said that the exterior of the car was destroyed, but Woods was wearing his seat belt when he was found in the car. Villanueva said the accident would have been "otherwise fatal."



UPDATE: Tiger Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg provided an update on the golf icon’s condition, saying he sustained “multiple” leg injuries during a car accident earlier on Tuesday (February 23). "Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries," Steinberg told Golf Digest. "He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support." A helicopter that flew over the scene of Woods' accident revealed a car on its side with heavy front-end damage and air bags appeared to be deployed. The wreckage appeared to be just off the side of a road on a hillside.

Tiger Woods has been taken to hospital after being injured in a car crash in Los Angeles



LA County Sheriff's Department said: "Mr Woods was extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics"



PREVIOUS: Tiger Woods has reportedly been injured in a major car accident in Southern California. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department confirmed the legendary golfer’s involvement in the crash in a statement, but did not reveal further details about his condition. "On Feb. 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes," the sheriff's department relayed in the Twitter statement. "The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse Road, where it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage." RELATED: Tiger Woods’ Son Hits Signature Fist Pump After Twinning At First Tournament Together The statement continued: "The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries." Additionally, the sheriff’s department said an investigation is underway regarding the accident.

Tiger was in California for the Genesis Invitational last week and into the weekend. He did not play in the tournament at the Riviera Country Club as he’s still recovering from back surgery. We’ll keep you updated on this story as more details become available.