LeBron James Reportedly Becomes Part Owner Of The Boston Red Sox

LeBron James continues to build his empire.

According to ESPN, the 36-year-old and his business partner Maverick Carter are now partners at Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which owns the baseball team the Boston Red Sox.

While the amount they own is undisclosed, the franchise is valued at over 3 billion, according to CNBC.

James’ agent Rich Paul told CNBC, “It’s breaking down the barriers. You’re talking about a game that was once limited. Jackie Robinson and Roberto Clemente – guys like that people didn’t even want to play the game. The Negros had to have their own league to us now owning and representing in that business sector. It’s a testament to us continuing to evolve and not being complacent.”

LeBron James is not leaving basketball anytime soon. In December, James and the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly agreed to a two-year, $85 million contract extension.