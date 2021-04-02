Tiger Woods Crash Update: Cause of Accident Determined by LAPD But Will Remain Private

Tiger Woods is still recovering from a Feb. 23 car crash and while the investigation has concluded, the cause of the crash will remain private.

According to the Associated Press, the Los Angeles County sheriff says detectives have determined what caused the crash but it will not be made public, “citing unspecified privacy concerns for the golf star.”

Sheriff Alex Villanueva told the Associated Press on March 31 that "a cause has been determined; the investigation has concluded." He also stated investigators needed permission from Woods to release information about the near-deadly crash.

Hours later, the sheriff's department appeared to clarify the reason that the cause of the crash will not be public, tweeting, "the release of accident reports is governed under California Vehicle Code Section 20012. When we are able, we intend to release the information learned during the traffic collision investigation involving Tiger Woods."

As previously reported, Woods, 45, had been attending the Genesis Golf Invitational in Pacific Palisades, Calif. Villanueva said Woods struck the median of the roadway early Tuesday morning, careened across the road on a steep downward curve, and rolled over several times. A neighbor called 911 and directed emergency responders to the car.

Woods suffered serious injuries to both legs and paramedics moved him by ambulance to Harbor UCLA Medical Center, the closest trauma center. Thankfully, he suffered no other life threatening injuries.

According to ESPN, Dr. Anish Mahajan of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center confirmed that Woods had several “open fractures” to his lower right leg. During an emergency surgery, the pro-golfer had a rod placed in his tibia and screws and pins inserted in his foot and ankle.

On Feb. 24, a statement was posted on Woods’ official Twitter account saying that he was “awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room.”

It’s unknown if Woods, who recently underwent back surgery in December, will be able to return to playing his sport.