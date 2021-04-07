LeBron James Wrote A Beautiful Message About DMX

LeBron James is no stranger to giving people, particularly Hip Hop stars, their flowers while they’re still alive.

The Los Angeles Lakers star is known for posting videos of him vibing to artists, whether it’s Benny The Butcher, Nas, Eminem, Nipsey Hussle and more. On Monday (April 5), however, Bron took a much introspective approach in praising DMX, someone he says made a major influence on him during his younger years.

“To one of my fav artist growing up and still to this day DMX, my prayers are with you and sent to the almighty heaven’s above! 🙏🏾❌,” James tweeted.