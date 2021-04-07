LeBron James Wrote A Beautiful Message About DMX

LeBron James is no stranger to giving people, particularly Hip Hop stars, their flowers while they’re still alive.
The Los Angeles Lakers star is known for posting videos of him vibing to artists, whether it’s Benny The Butcher, Nas, Eminem, Nipsey Hussle and more. On Monday (April 5), however, Bron took a much introspective approach in praising DMX, someone he says made a major influence on him during his younger years.
“To one of my fav artist growing up and still to this day DMX, my prayers are with you and sent to the almighty heaven’s above! 🙏🏾❌,” James tweeted.
Several hundred people gathered on Monday outside a White Plains, New York, hospital to pray and show support for DMX, who has been hospitalized since April 2 following a heart attack.
X’s attorney Murray Richman says the rapper remains on a ventilator.
LeBron has previously cited DMX as an early influence. During a 2018 episode of the HBO series The Shop: Uninterrupted, he said DMX, like other artists, provided guidance to him since he grew up without a father in his household.
“For me being part of a single-parent household, never met my father before, I had to gravitate toward certain music, certain athletes, certain artists to talk to me,” he said. “So, like Nas, and ’Pac, and Jay — and even DMX at times. Because I’m a kid in the inner city where I feel like nobody gives a f**k about me. So, like DMX would talk to me like – (it was) dark, twisted — that’s where I am in my life right now.”
