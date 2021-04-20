Trending:

Sterling Brown Assaulted, Houston Rockets Guard Suffered Facial Lacerations

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Sterling Brown #0 of the Houston Rockets drives with the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at the Smoothie King Center on February 09, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

He was reportedly attacked in Miami prior to his team’s game against the Heat.

Published 21 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Houston Rockets shooting guard Sterling Brown was reportedly assaulted on Sunday (April 18).

According to a statement to PEOPLE on Monday, the Rockets said Brown suffered “facial lacerations’ from the shocking incident.

"Last night, Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault," the team said. "He had no prior knowledge of or interaction with the assailants,” adding that he’ll “make a full recovery."

ABC13 Eyewitness News reports the assault took place in Miami prior to the Rockets’ game against the Heat Monday night. Additional details, including who and how many assailants there were, were not immediately clear.

The 26-year-old did not play in the game, however the team claimed it was due to “his prior knee injury.”

Brown joined the Houston Rockets in 2020 after he spent three seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

