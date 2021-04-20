Sterling Brown Assaulted, Houston Rockets Guard Suffered Facial Lacerations

Houston Rockets shooting guard Sterling Brown was reportedly assaulted on Sunday (April 18).

According to a statement to PEOPLE on Monday, the Rockets said Brown suffered “facial lacerations’ from the shocking incident.

"Last night, Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault," the team said. "He had no prior knowledge of or interaction with the assailants,” adding that he’ll “make a full recovery."

ABC13 Eyewitness News reports the assault took place in Miami prior to the Rockets’ game against the Heat Monday night. Additional details, including who and how many assailants there were, were not immediately clear.

The 26-year-old did not play in the game, however the team claimed it was due to “his prior knee injury.”

Brown joined the Houston Rockets in 2020 after he spent three seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks.