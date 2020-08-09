BLM Protestors Assaulted By Pro-Police Demonstrators At Colorado Rally

Video footage at a “Back the Blue” rally in Fort Collins, Colo. on Saturday (August 8) showed pro-police demonstrators beating up a smaller group of counter-protesters that included Black Lives Matter activists.



Three people were arrested and another person was cited in the violence, according to The Denver Post



The rally began outside the Fort Collins Police Department around 3 p.m. A livestream of the confrontation shows the pro-police group walking toward the counter-protesters a few blocks away from the rally.

According to The Collegian, some of the counter-protesters came to the pro-police gathering after a BLM rally earlier that day at Colorado State University. There were other counter-protesters at the Fort Collins rally wearing all black whose affiliation was unclear.

RELATED: White Extremists Terrorize and Loot: 18 Videos of Destruction Black People Will Be Blamed For

The assault happened in a grassy drainage ditch between houses.

An apparent eyewitness posted this message with a video on Instagram: “I was at the Pro Police FCPD rally today. Counter protestors were violently beaten and had no signs of aggression or hostility. Pro Police protestors forced them to the end of the block and then savagely assaulted them. Afterwards the COUNTER PROTESTORS WERE DETAINED. The officers did not tell them why they were being detained. The pro police protestors who literally assaulted these people for no fu**ing reason other than being PSYCHOPATHS got away with it. I am so sick and tired of this.”