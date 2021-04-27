Stephen Curry Grabs NBA Record For Most 3-Pointers In a Month

Pro basketball superstar Stephen Curry has broken the NBA record for most three-pointers made in a month, a record previously held by James Harden.

On Sunday night (April 25), Curry, leading the Golden State Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings 117-113 and the three-time NBA champion knocked down Harden’s previous record of 82 threes made in November 2019, making a total of 85 during April. The streak may not be over yet, as the Warriors have two more games left to play this month.

"It's just trying to get a decent look, get your feet underneath you, and then the rest is muscle memory, confidence, and just creativity, so just trying to be in the moment as much as possible,” Curry told ESPN. “When you're missing, that's when you start thinking about mechanics, you start thinking about other stuff, those thoughts creep in your head.

“But when you're in a flow, in rhythm, there is not much going on upstairs,” he said. “It's nice."



RELATED: Steph Curry Debuts Apparel Line With Under Armour

Curry finished the game with 37 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, to help bring the Warriors to a 31-30 record, now tenth place in the western conference.

While an incredible accomplishment for the seven-time NBA All-Star, the Curry has been breaking records all season. His 402 three-pointers this season is the most by any player. Earlier this month, Curry became the Warrior’s all-time leading scorer (17,783 points), surpassing NBA great Wilt Chamberlain. Curry scored 30 points or more in 11 straight games this season, becoming the first player in league history 33 or older, to achieve this, a record held previously by the late Kobe Bryant.

“Obviously, when I'm out there, I feel like the best shooter in the world," Curry told reporters. "It still means I still got to put the work in."

The Warriors will return to the Chase Center for a home game Tuesday (April 27) against the Dallas Mavericks and a road game Thursday (April 29) against the Minnesota Timberwolves.