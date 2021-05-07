Deion Sanders: HBCU Recruits Were ‘Neglected’ From NFL Draft

Deion Sanders is just one of the many people angered over the fact that not one player from an HBCU was selected during last week’s 2021 NFL draft.

The NFL Hall of Famer recently took to Instagram and posted a picture of a tweet by The Undefeated, which read, “There were 259 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft — not a single draft pick featured a player from an HBCU.”

Sanders, who is currently the head coach at Jackson State, an HBCU in Mississippi, captioned the tweet with his own take on the situation, writing, “We have the Audacity to Hate on one another while our kids are being NEGLECTED & REJECTED,” he wrote.

“I witnessed a multitude of kids that we played against that were more than qualified to be drafted,” Sanders added. “My prayers are that This won’t EVER happen again. Get yo knife out my back and fight with me not against me!”