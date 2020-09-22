Deion Sanders Will Coach At Jackson State University Next Year

During the first episode of his new podcast 21st & Prime, Deion Sanders announced that he will be the next head football coach at Jackson State University.

“God called me to Jackson State,” the Pro Football Hall of Fame member, and former Major League Baseball player, revealed, according to the Clarion Ledger.

JSU made the official announcement yesterday (Sept 21). Sanders elaborated on his decision to coach there in a statement released by the school.

“I am truly blessed to be the 21st Head football coach of Jackson State University,” he said. “It’s my desire to continue this storied tradition and history of JSU and prayerfully bring more national recognition to the athletes, the university, the Sonic Boom of the South, and HBCUs in general.”

Sanders brings quite a reputation and legacy to JSU. Throughout his 14 seasons in the NFL, he won two Super Bowl titles, was named to eight Pro Bowls, received first-team All-Pro honors on nine different comparisons, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

He also played in the Major League Baseball organization as an outfielder for nine seasons. He played with the Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds, and Atlanta Braves. He made it to the World Series, becoming the only athlete to play in a Super Bowl and World Series.

After his athletic career, Sanders became an analyst for the NFL Network, CBS Sports, and Barstool Sports. He also became an offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian School — Cedar Hill. Plus, he founded the Prime Prep Academy charter school in 2012.

“Coach Sanders is student-athlete centered and cares about young men and their wellbeing beyond the football field,” said JSU’s athletic director Ashley Robinson in the school’s statement. “We expect to compete for and win championships at Jackson State, and Coach Sanders will help us achieve those goals.”