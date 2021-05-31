Naomi Osaka Withdraws From French Open After Fine Over Not Speaking To Media

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka announced that she would be withdrawing from the French Open to protect her mental health. The news comes just a day after she was fined $15,000 for choosing not to participate in a mandatory news conference after her first round victory in the Grand Slam tournament.



In a statement posted to her social media, Osaka, 23, said that she did not want to draw attention from the French Open and has struggled with mental health issues for at least three years.

"I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer,” she said. “More importantly I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly. The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that."